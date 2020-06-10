You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Former Kerala cricketer Jayamohan Thampi found dead at home; police arrest son

India FirstCricket Staff Jun 10, 2020 17:11:20 IST

Former Ranji Trophy player Jayamohan Thampi was found dead in his house near Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Fort police suspect murder and have arrested his son in connection with his father's death, claim media reports.

Former Kerala cricketer Jayamohan Thampi found dead at home; police arrest son

Representational image of Kerala police. Getty Images

The body of the deceased was found lying in the hall of the house, where his son also resided.

The Fort police said the body was over 36 hours old and was in a decomposed state. Police were informed by the neighbours who complained of a strong stench emanating from the house.

A preliminary autopsy report suggested the 64-year-old died of a deep wound on his forehead.

An altercation over money between the father-son duo led to the crime, according to reports.

"It was a sudden provocation and not a hatched conspiracy. The son hit Thampi on his nose with force during the quarrel causing Thampi’s head to hit the wall," Fort Assistant Commissioner told The News Minute.

Thampi represented the Kerala Ranji side 1982-84. He played six matches for his team as a wicket-keeper batsman. He was also captain of the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) cricket team and retired as Deputy General Manager of SBT.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 17:11:20 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

American study, involving 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients, finds individuals with blood group 'O' less likely to contract coronavirus

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres