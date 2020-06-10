Former Kerala cricketer Jayamohan Thampi found dead at home; police arrest son

Former Ranji Trophy player Jayamohan Thampi was found dead in his house near Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Fort police suspect murder and have arrested his son in connection with his father's death, claim media reports.

The body of the deceased was found lying in the hall of the house, where his son also resided.

The Fort police said the body was over 36 hours old and was in a decomposed state. Police were informed by the neighbours who complained of a strong stench emanating from the house.

A preliminary autopsy report suggested the 64-year-old died of a deep wound on his forehead.

An altercation over money between the father-son duo led to the crime, according to reports.

"It was a sudden provocation and not a hatched conspiracy. The son hit Thampi on his nose with force during the quarrel causing Thampi’s head to hit the wall," Fort Assistant Commissioner told The News Minute.

Thampi represented the Kerala Ranji side 1982-84. He played six matches for his team as a wicket-keeper batsman. He was also captain of the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) cricket team and retired as Deputy General Manager of SBT.