Former Jharkhand revenue minister sentenced to 5 years in jail in disproportionate assets case

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 19:02:07 IST

Ranchi: A CBI court here on Thursday sentenced former ex-revenue minister Dulal Bhuyan to five years of imprisonment in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Judge Anil Kumar Mishra also slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Bhuyan. If he fails to pay the fine amount, Bhuyan will have to spend one more year in jail.

File image of CBI. AFP

According to CBI sources, the FIR against Bhuyan was lodged in 2013, following a Jharkhand High Court directive for an investigation by the central probe agency. The probe revealed that Bhuyan possessed assets worth Rs 1.03 crore, an amount disproportionate to his known sources of income, and the charge-sheet was filed in 2014.

During the trial, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced 21 witnesses against Bhuyan. A three-time Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Jugsalai Assembly constituency, Bhuyan was the land and revenue minister in the Shibu Soren and Madhu Koda governments between 2005 and 2009.

He had left the JMM ahead of the 2014 state Assembly polls and joined the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, then the BJP, before joining the Congress.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 19:02 PM

