Former Himachal Pradesh governor VS Kokje elected as VHP's new international president in Gurugram

India PTI Apr 14, 2018 15:56:28 IST

Gurugram: Former Himachal Pradesh governor VS Kokje was on Saturday elected as VHP's new international president for which voting was held for the first time in over five decades.

File image of newly elected VHP international president VS Kokje. Twitter @DeshGujarat

Kokje got 131 votes and defeated incumbent Raghava Reddy who could muster 60 votes. In total, 192 delegates of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad were entitled to cast their votes in Saturday's election in Gurugram.

The election was necessitated after the organisation's members failed to reach a consensus on a new international president.


