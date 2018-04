Former Himachal Pradesh governor VS Kokje elected as VHP's new international president in Gurugram

Gurugram: Former Himachal Pradesh governor VS Kokje was on Saturday elected as VHP's new international president for which voting was held for the first time in over five decades.

Kokje got 131 votes and defeated incumbent Raghava Reddy who could muster 60 votes. In total, 192 delegates of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad were entitled to cast their votes in Saturday's election in Gurugram.

The election was necessitated after the organisation's members failed to reach a consensus on a new international president.