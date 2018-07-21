Formalin scare: Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane seeks to ban seafood imports to prevent fish contamination

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said a permanent ban on import of fish could be a solution to the fear of formalin contamination.

Rane, who also holds the Food and Drugs Administration portfolio in the Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet, was speaking to media.

The only way to avoid formalin-laced fish from coming to Goa markets was to ban the import of seafood from outside the state, he said. "We should also ban export of fish from Goa, so that we have enough supplies for local markets," he said.

The ongoing Monsoon Session of the State Legislative Assembly has been stalled for the last two days as Congress MLAs are demanding a discussion through adjournment motion on the issue of formalin being found in fish imported from neighbouring states.

It is suspected that suppliers use formalin, a toxic chemical used in mortuaries, to preserve fish for longer. The state government has banned the import of fish till the month-end.

"Some strong decisions are required in the interest of people. We are going to continue testing of fish in the market on daily basis," Rane said.

"Even when the ban is lifted, we will not allow any truck carrying fish to enter Goa without being certified by the Food and Drugs Administration," he added.