Google has collaborated with the health ministry and with organisations, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to further the vaccination drive in the country

India is currently reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 and many countries have assured help. India-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced that the tech giant will be providing Rs 135 crores to UNICEF and GiveIndia to facilitate medical supplies, help organisations that are supporting high-risk communities and grant help to spread critical information.

While many were praising Pichai for his efforts, one man from Tamil Nadu was seeking help for his own personal email problems. Twitter user Madhan asked Pichai to help him reset his Gmail password as he had forgotten how to do it.

This tweet went viral on the social networking site in no time and led to hilarious reactions from the netizens.

Meanwhile, in his blog post, Pichai informed that Google is trying to improve localisation and highlight authoritative information regarding COVID-19 in India. The company has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and with organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to further the vaccination drive in the country.

