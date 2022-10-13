Leave it to the internet and it won’t miss out on the opportunity to send its users into a frenzy with a plethora of enthralling content. From inspiring the world with someone’s motivational story to intriguing people with legions of viral trends, social media has time and again stunned its users.

Continuing the trajectory, this time the internet has brought forth the amalgamation of spirituality and international borders. Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, a video has set the internet ablaze that features a couple of foreigners reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Yes, you read that right. Not only did they know the Hanuman Chalisa by heart, but they also gave it their own twist by mixing it with the tunes of instruments. The incident, which took place in Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, came to light after a Twitter user shared the video.

While sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote in the caption, “Foreigners recite Hanuman Chalisa at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi.” The video opens by showing about five foreigners sitting in a temple with different musical instruments.

A woman sitting in the centre of the group can be seen singing the Hanuman Chalisa while playing the guitar in her hands. While she is reciting the verses penned by Tulsidas, the camera pans to the other group members sitting next to her, who can be seen playing the violin, tabla, and a jheeka-like instrument.

The group is performing while some of the local people can be seen sitting behind them. There is no denying the fact that this is truly amazing to witness the Indian culture spreading across international boundaries.

Now the comments section is swamped with different opinions. The video seemed to have divided the internet. While many were amazed to witness people who can’t even speak Hindi recite a lengthy hymn in the Awadhi language, several slammed the foreign group for twisting the devotional hymn and remixing it. One user commented, “No…. this is not the way…..someone tell them…. that’s not a song… that’s a pavitra mantra….”

Another commented, “Never seen such a spirit before, they are just singing with vigor but devotion too, please learn to appreciate good things in life.”

A third user wrote, “The way she recited it- perfect. It’s not easy for a foreigner to memorise Hanuman Chalisa and recite it. Amazing.”

A fourth wrote, “Kudos! Excellent rendition of The Great Hanuman Chalisa! What’s really appealing is the tempo which you maintained throughout.”

So far the video has been played more than 118,000 times and has garnered over 12,000 likes.

