Footage of Noida's DLF Mall of India roof collapse goes viral; officials say video over a month old

The police have said that they have received several calls by people about the roof collapse after it was shared widely on social media.

A video showing a portion of the roof of DLF Mall of India in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, collapsing has gone viral on social media. The clip that is widely circulating on different online platforms shows the roof of the mall crumbling down, raising a cloud of dust.

This video showing the roof of Mall of India in #Noida ‘collapsing’ has gone viral on WhatsApp. DLF says they're renovating the cinema hall. pic.twitter.com/rRRsOZztMg — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) July 8, 2020

A report by India Today mentions that local police have informed that they have received several calls by people about the roof collapse after it started creating a buzz on social media.

However, the mall authorities said that the video that is doing rounds on social media is more than a month old.

Moneycontrol reported that the DLF Mall of India reopened in mid-June after the COVID-19 lockdown but was shut down after a week. There may be a delay in reopening of the mall after the incident.

The report quoted the Noida police sources as saying that they have not received any information on injuries or complaints due to the incident.

However, this is not the first time that the roof of a mall has collapsed. Back in 2018, a 20-feet-long portion of a false ceiling had collapsed at the Raghuleela Mall in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. However, no one was injured as the portion fell on an empty space on the third level, reported The Times of India.

According to the report, a metal reinforcement that was meant to support the ceiling plaster had come down and hung precariously close to the ground floor.