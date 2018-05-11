You are here:
Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six weeks provisional bail on medical grounds

India FP Staff May 11, 2018 14:46:35 IST

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted six weeks provisional bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on medical grounds, according to ANI.

File image of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI

The RJD chief was earlier granted parole for three days to attend his son Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding in Patna. Prasad's elder son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap's marriage with the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai is on 12 May.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

Lalu Prasad was on Thursday greeted at the Patna airport like a hero, with hundreds of party leaders, workers and upbeat supporters holding his colourful pictures in hand and raising slogans in his praise.

He will, however, remain under constant watch of the camera during the marriage, in line with the conditions of the parole. He will also not meet and speak to party leaders, media persons and not engage in any political activity.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 14:46 PM

