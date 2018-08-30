Fodder scam case: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav to surrender before Ranchi CBI court today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to surrender before a CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday, upon expiry of his provisional bail for the fodder scam case.

Lalu, who reached Ranchi from Patna on Wednesday, was directed by the Jharkhand High Court to surrender before the CBI court by 30 August. After being sent to jail in December 2017 following conviction in fodder scam cases, Lalu spent a considerable time at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi and at the AIIMS at New Delhi, for treatment of various ailments.

He was also treated at a Mumbai hospital for three weeks and was discharged on 25 August after the high court refused to extend Lalu's bail period on 24 August.

He was released on six weeks' provisional bail on 11 May by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment and was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or issuing statements to the media during the period.

Lalu and 15 others were convicted by a CBI court on 23 December 2017 in a case relating to the fodder scam.

In 1996, the Patna High Court had ordered an inquiry into the fodder scam cases and a charge sheet in the Deogarh treasury case was filed against 38 people on 27 October, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

On 30 September, 2013, Lalu, Jagannath Mishra and several others had been convicted in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from Chaibasa Treasury in the early 1990s. The latest conviction is the second in the scam. Lalu faces three additional fodder scam cases for illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka treasury, Rs 36 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and Rs 184 crore from the Doranda treasury.

