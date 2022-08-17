'Focus on your acting instead of threatening people': MP Home Minister hits out at Arjun Kapoor
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has hit out at Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor after the latter commented on the recent 'boycott' trend on Twitter.
Narottam Mishra said, "Instead of threatening people, Arjun Kapoor should rather focus on his acting."
"Actors targetting Hinduism in their films and supporters of the Tukde-Tukde gang should not try to threaten the public," added Narottam Mishra.
फिल्म अभिनेता #ArjunKapoor का जनता को धमकाना ठीक बात नहीं है। जनता को धमकाने की जगह अपने अभिनय पर ध्यान देना चाहिए।
अपनी फिल्मों में हिंदू धर्म को टारगेट करने वाले टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग के हिमायती कलाकार बॉयकॉट पर क्यों जनता को धमकाते हैं? pic.twitter.com/STpxY94GVc
— Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) August 17, 2022
Actor Arjun Kapoor who recently opened up about social media trends and the calls by a section of people to boycott Bollywood films is being brutally trolled online.
Arjun Kapoor had said, "I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long. Our decency was taken for our weakness. We always believe in ‘let the work speak for itself, all this doesn’t matter."
Arjun also said that the film industry needs to come together and get to the root cause of the issue.
Talking about the cancel culture on social media affecting Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor added, "We tolerated a little too much. Now people are used to it."
