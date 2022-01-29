Focus on telemedicine, vaccination: Mandaviya tells five eastern states in COVID-19 review meet
The Union health minister reviewed compliance with coronavirus protocols in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of five eastern states of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19.
"The fight against COVID is a joint effort and joint responsibility of the Centre and States, and I am happy that we have faced this public health challenge with a collaborative spirit," Mandaviya said in the meeting.
आज देश के पूर्वी राज्यों के साथ कोरोना की स्तिथि को लेकर बैठक की। Telemedicine को बढ़ावा देने, टीकाकरण और कोरोना नियमों के पालन व अन्य पहलुओं पर चर्चा हुई।
केंद्र व राज्य सरकारें मिलकर कोरोना प्रबंधन में मिलकर कार्य कर रही है, मेरा विश्वास है हम आगे भी एकजुट होकर काम करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/JsNfYLeot1
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 29, 2022
In the meeting, discussions were held on increasing the use of telemedicine, COVID-19 vaccination and compliance with coronavirus protocols and other aspects, the health minister said.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.
