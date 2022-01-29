India

Focus on telemedicine, vaccination: Mandaviya tells five eastern states in COVID-19 review meet

The Union health minister reviewed compliance with coronavirus protocols in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh

Asian News International January 29, 2022 19:41:58 IST
Focus on telemedicine, vaccination: Mandaviya tells five eastern states in COVID-19 review meet

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya. ANI

New Delhi:  Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of five eastern states of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19.

"The fight against COVID is a joint effort and joint responsibility of the Centre and States, and I am happy that we have faced this public health challenge with a collaborative spirit," Mandaviya said in the meeting.

In the meeting, discussions were held on increasing the use of telemedicine, COVID-19 vaccination and compliance with coronavirus protocols and other aspects, the health minister said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 29, 2022 19:41:58 IST

TAGS:

also read

Those unvaccinated can have a severe form of COVID-19 after Omicron infection, says WHO expert amid rising cases
Health

Those unvaccinated can have a severe form of COVID-19 after Omicron infection, says WHO expert amid rising cases

Maria van Kerkhove, the health agency's technical lead on coronavirus, said that the surge of infections across the world is putting a significant burden on health care systems which are already severely overburdened

India logs 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate dips; toll climbs to 4.9 lakh
India

India logs 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate dips; toll climbs to 4.9 lakh

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.52 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Omicron News Updates: Schools across Maharashtra to reopen for all classes from 24 Jan, says Varsha Gaikwad
Health

Omicron News Updates: Schools across Maharashtra to reopen for all classes from 24 Jan, says Varsha Gaikwad

Omicron News LIVE Updates: The decision comes in the wake of cases rising across the state, 43,697 cases on Wednesday, and ebbing in the city of Mumbai