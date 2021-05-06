Candidates would be allowed to edit their application particulars between 9 and 11 May

The registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 will end today, 6 May at 11.55 pm.

Aspirants should apply as soon as possible by visiting the official website - nbe.edu.in. The process started on 16 April while the exam will be conducted on 18 June, as per the official notification.

Conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the exam is held for Indians and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). Successful candidates receive provisional or permanent medical certificates from recognised authorities like the State Medical Council (SMC) or National Medical Commission (NMC).

Those who want to apply for the test need to have their primary medical qualification confirmed by the Indian Embassy to be eligible for enrolment as a medical practitioner in the country where the awarding institution is located.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option ‘FMGE June 2021’. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘New Registration’ link

Step 4: After completing the registration, fill the application form and upload the required documents. After this, choose your test city

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the form. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

Candidates would be allowed to edit their application particulars from 9 to 11 May. However, fields like Name, Email ID, Nationality and Test City will remain non-editable.