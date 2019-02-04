Flights, trains from Delhi delayed due to dense fog: Air Quality drops to 'poor' category after slight improvement over weekend

Several flights and trains leaving from and reaching Delhi were delayed by several hours due to dense fog. However, no flights have been cancelled or diverted so far, ANI reports.

Several flights to/from Delhi delayed due to dense fog. No flights cancelled/diverted. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/AV2qZIoUZk — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

Dense fog engulfs the national capital, air quality remains poor; Visuals from RK Puram pic.twitter.com/h4GGZQqZQs — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

According to reports, at least 27 trains are running late due to the fog situation and several flights have been put on hold at the runway due to dense fog. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on do-s and dont-s on a foggy day:

According to reports, air quality index in Delhi was poor on Monday morning. According to the Air Quality Index major pollutants PM 2.5 at 206 and PM 10 at 216 were both in 'Poor' category in Lodhi Road area. Reports from Sunday said that the Delhi air quality slightly improved Sunday after increase in wind speed.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 291, which falls in the 'poor' category. Delhi's air quality had dipped to 'very poor' category due to rains, which increased the pollutant holding capacity of air.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 'severe'.

The CPCB said 16 areas recorded 'very poor' air quality while 18 areas recorded 'poor' air quality. The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 145 and the PM10 level 227, it said.

Authorities said the slight improvement in air quality is due to minor improvement in wind speed. They further added that the air quality would continue to oscillate between 'poor' and 'very poor' category for the next three days.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), moderate foggy conditions due to radiation fog and subtle effect of drizzle is still persisting and not allowing air quality to improve. "However, such conditions cannot get prolonged for long and AQI will start to improve faster after 3 days. there is a partial probability of occurrence of active western disturbance," the SAFAR said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.