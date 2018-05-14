You are here:
Five-year-old girl raped by youth in Haryana's Manesar; accused booked under POSCO Act

India IANS May 14, 2018 20:16:44 IST

Gurugram: Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl. The victim was admitted in a hospital after the incident, the police said on Monday.

Representational image. Reuters

The victim's family, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, was living in a rented accommodation in Pathredi village near Manesar.

According to the police, accused Ramsar Jiwan, a gardener, lured the child to his place when she was playing outside her house on Sunday evening.

"He took the girl in his room and sexually assaulted her. The girl's father and neighbours heard the screams of the girl, caught the accused, thrashed him and handed him over to the police," said a police officer.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Manesar Women Police Station.


