You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Five people arrested for bomb blast outside BSF camp in Imphal which killed five

India PTI May 12, 2018 17:45:20 IST

Imphal: Five persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the bomb explosion outside a BSF camp at Koirengei in Imphal East district earlier this week, a top Manipur police officer said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Two BSF personnel and three civilians were killed in the blast that took place on 9 May.

Manipur Director General of Police told newsmen in Imphal on Friday that the force had been on alert since the blast and acting on intelligence input arrested the five within 24 hours.

The five included the kingpin, who is an active cadre of the proscribed People Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), the DGP said.

PREPAK, whose main demand is the expulsion of outsiders from Manipur, had claimed responsibility for the blast.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 17:45 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores