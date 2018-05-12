Five people arrested for bomb blast outside BSF camp in Imphal which killed five

Imphal: Five persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the bomb explosion outside a BSF camp at Koirengei in Imphal East district earlier this week, a top Manipur police officer said.

Two BSF personnel and three civilians were killed in the blast that took place on 9 May.

Manipur Director General of Police told newsmen in Imphal on Friday that the force had been on alert since the blast and acting on intelligence input arrested the five within 24 hours.

The five included the kingpin, who is an active cadre of the proscribed People Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), the DGP said.

PREPAK, whose main demand is the expulsion of outsiders from Manipur, had claimed responsibility for the blast.