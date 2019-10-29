Terrorists kill five labourers from West Bengal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district; another critically injured

Five labourers from West Bengal were shot dead on Tuesday by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Another labourer is critically injured, reports said. Security forces have cordoned the area and a search operation is underway.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal and worked as daily wage workers, reports said.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union visited Kashmir to talk to locals about their experience after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August.

#UPDATE Jammu and Kashmir Police sources: Security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation is going on there. Additional security forces have been called in. Labourers killed by terrorists were believed to be from West Bengal and were working as daily wagers. https://t.co/KmYZ1G93ao — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Since the Centre's decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir. On Monday, a trucker from Udhampur district was killed by militants in Anantnag. This was the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since 5 August.

On 24 October, terrorists killed two non-Kashmiri truck drivers in Shopian district. Earlier in October, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a truck having a Rajasthan registration number and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan.

A Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and a truck driver identified as Sanjeev was injured on 16 October when terrorists attacked them in the Shopian district. The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.

