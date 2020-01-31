You are here:
Five killed, including three women, in blast at fireworks factory in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district; CM Yogi Adityanath orders inquiry

Jan 31, 2020

  • Five people were killed in a blast inside a fireworks factory in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district

  • The fire tenders have managed to recover bodies of five including the factory owner and three women

  • Fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot and the situation was under control, a police officer said.

At least five people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said

Hindustanlive.com reported that the owner of the fire factory is among the five killed in the incident.

Fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot and the situation was under control, a police officer said.

He said five bodies were recovered so far.

According to ANI, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

With inputs from agencies

Jan 31, 2020

