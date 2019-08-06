You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Five killed, 11 injured after fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area

India Asian News International Aug 06, 2019 07:20:02 IST

New Delhi: At least five people died while 11 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Monday night.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused.

Around 20 people were rescued from the spot. Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 07:20:02 IST


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores