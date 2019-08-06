Five killed, 11 injured after fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area

New Delhi: At least five people died while 11 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Monday night.

Delhi Fire Service: 5 people dead & 11 injured in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar, late last night. pic.twitter.com/9ERr91u80i — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused.

Around 20 people were rescued from the spot. Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire.

Further details are awaited.