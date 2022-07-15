Five dead, nine injured after wall collapses at godown in Delhi's Alipur

The incident is said to have taken place at Bakauli village near Chauhan Dharamkata in Alipur

New Delhi: Five people have died and 9 people have been injured, with two people in critical condition, after a wall collapsed at a godown in Delhi's Alipur area.

Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | 5 dead, 9 injured including 2 critical cases. Debris being cleared from the site: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/imcY7jApt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

According to a report in Times Now, the incident is said to have taken place at Bakauli village near Chauhan Dharamkata in Alipur.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway.

