Five dead, nine injured after wall collapses at godown in Delhi's Alipur
The incident is said to have taken place at Bakauli village near Chauhan Dharamkata in Alipur
New Delhi: Five people have died and 9 people have been injured, with two people in critical condition, after a wall collapsed at a godown in Delhi's Alipur area.
Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | 5 dead, 9 injured including 2 critical cases. Debris being cleared from the site: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/imcY7jApt5
The injured have been rushed to the hospital.
According to a report in Times Now, the incident is said to have taken place at Bakauli village near Chauhan Dharamkata in Alipur.
Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway.
