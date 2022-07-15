India

Five dead, nine injured after wall collapses at godown in Delhi's Alipur

The incident is said to have taken place at Bakauli village near Chauhan Dharamkata in Alipur

FP Staff July 15, 2022 16:00:41 IST
Photo for representation. ANI

New Delhi: Five people have died and 9 people have been injured, with two people in critical condition, after a wall collapsed at a godown in Delhi's Alipur area.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

According to a report in Times Now, the incident is said to have taken place at Bakauli village near Chauhan Dharamkata in Alipur.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway.

Updated Date: July 15, 2022 16:00:41 IST

