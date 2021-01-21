Fire at Serum Institute of India's Pune facility leaves five dead; Covishield production unaffected

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to visit the facility to take stock of the situation tomorrow. The Maharashtra govt has also ordered a probe into the cause of the fire

Five people were left dead after a blaze broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) facility in Pune's Manjari on Thursday, according to several media reports.

Confirming the toll, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the bodies have been recovered from the affected floor by firefighters. While the identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed, Mohol was quoted by reports as saying that they could be construction workers. Nine others were evacuated by firefighters.

The SII, which is manufacturing the 'Covishield' COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, said that the production of the vaccine will not be affected by the fire.

"I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

SII factory manager Vivek Pradhan was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that "the floor where the fire broke out was a rota-virus lab and that "there was no stock of Covishield".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

Anguished by the loss of lives due to an unfortunate fire at the @SerumInstIndia. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Poonawalla also condoled the deaths. Vardhan tweeted, "Anguished to learn about the unfortunate news of loss of lives due to the fire break out at @SerumInstIndia's facility in Pune. My thoughts & prayers with the bereaved families. Appreciate efforts of @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department to bring the fire under control."

Uddhav Thackeray to visit SII facility tomorrow

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to visit the SII facility tomorrow.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will visit the unit of @SerumInstIndia in Manjri, Pune, where the fire mishap took place to inspect & take stock of the situation tomorrow at noon. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 21, 2021

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, Uddhav said that preliminary information shows that the fire was caused "due to an electric fault during the on-going construction work" in the building.

He added that fire brigade officials "have worked on a war footing to bring the fire under control".

Fire broke out in the premises of Serum Institute of India (SII) at Manjri near Pune. Reports says that the fire had not broken out in the section developing the COVID vaccine. The fire was in the department that develops the BCG vaccine. Now, the situation is under control. pic.twitter.com/AaRKOA4ouj — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 21, 2021

Additionally, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the situation soon after the fire broke out. Pawar is also the guardian minister of the Pune district.

The team of district officials who will conduct the probe into the incident is likely to be headed by the Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, CNN-News18 reported.

"I have taken information from the Pune Municipal Corporation about the incident and instructed locals officials to carry out a detailed probe into the fire," Pawar said.

PTI quoted sources as saying that SII's Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccine, which is being used in the nationwide inoculation drive since 16 January, is made. The report added that the building where the fire broke out is part of the under-construction site of the SII facility and is one kilometre away from the Covishield manufacturing unit.

The fire, which broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floors of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises, was brought under control in two hours, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI that nine people were evacuated from the spot after the fire broke out.

Viral visuals from the site showed smoke billowing out from the Serum Institute facility.

Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said fifteen water tankers were pressed into action and the fire was brought under control around 4.30 pm.

The Indian Express also reported that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was sent to the spot from Talegaon on the outskirts of Pune.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Furniture, wiring, cabins were gutted. No major machinery or instruments were stored on the floors where the fire broke out," he said.

With inputs from PTI