Five arrested in Haridwar after video showing liquor mafia beating up policeman goes viral over social media

Haridwar: Five people have been arrested after a video of a policeman being trashed allegedly by the liquor mafia went viral over social media recently, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday near the Shiv Lok colony in Haridwar.

"Illicit liquor was being carried on a scooty in Ranipur last night. On being questioned, the accused misbehaved with police. We have registered a case. Five accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, search for three others is going on," said Kamlesh Upadhyaya, Superintendent of Police, Haridwar.

