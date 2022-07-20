Firstpost Podcast: What is the dress code for NEET?
Is frisking students part of the process during NEET exams? Tune in
Women candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam had to remove their bras before entering the exam hall in Kerala's Ayur. There are guidelines that spell out the dress code for the exam.
