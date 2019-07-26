Firstpost Editor's Picks: Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM, triple talaq Bill, Judgementall Hai Kya review; today's must-read stories

BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka CM: From winning Monday's floor test to picking his new Cabinet, challenges ahead for BJP leader

Proving the majority in the Karnataka Assembly is one of the major challenges that BS Yediyurappa is likely to face while forming the new government. Winning the bypoll seats vacated by the resignation of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs and maintaining balance while creating the new cabinet are two other challenges which might pose trouble for the chief minister.

Centre trivalised triple talaq by sidelining Opposition remarks on bill; govt's attempt at Muslim inclusion reeks of haste

It's evident that a woman, irrespective of her religion, is on the losing side in an unjust divorce. Yet the government is focussing only on Muslim women. The Muslims in India need inclusion, more than imagined, but to do it in a haphazard manner, disregarding every other point of view, reeks of arrogance — something which was clearly visible in the way the ruling party sidelined the crucial concerns of the Opposition MPs.

Judgementall Hai Kya review: Kangana, Rajkummar's unfettered performances suffer confusing plot, poor research on mental health

Artistry and good intentions abound here, and when the final scenes roll around, it becomes clear that the goal of the film is to question prevailing notions of what constitutes "normal" and "abnormal". Unfortunately, the writer's concern is not backed by solid research, and despite everything it has going for it, Judgementall Hai Kya ends up adding to rather than reducing prevailing confusions, misconceptions and stereotypes about mental health in India.

Why sovereign bonds, as a remedy to cure India's fiscal weakness, isn't an exciting idea

The concerns are very compelling. The first is that once the government starts borrowing from outside, the credit rating becomes critical. While even today we get a rating from S&P, Moody’s and Fitch, the stance taken is that we do it just because we would like to have a rating which is not used by the government. The rating actually works for private companies that borrow as the country rating becomes a kind of ceiling. Now, once the government starts borrowing in global markets, the rating matters and in a way, we would be under the constant scanner as the CRAs would be looking at all activity very closely.

Bajrang Punia qualifies for World Championships with attack on his mind and empathy in his heart

One of India's best bets to win a medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bajrang Punia has been in outstanding form of late. The 25-year-old grappler from Haryana's Jhajjar district has lost just one bout in his last 10 international assignments. That bout in Budapest last October had exposed Bajrang's technical limitations against a much-superior wrestler, and he couldn't really recover from an early 0-5 deficit. Bajrang insists he has moved on from that reversal and has learned his lessons. "I am not thinking of the past," he said after securing a berth for this year's World Championships inside four minutes.