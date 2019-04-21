Firstpost Editor's Picks: Sri Lanka blasts, sexual harassment charge against CJI, Game of Thrones; today's must-read stories

Sri Lanka blasts leave 207 dead: Theresa May calls attack 'appalling', Australian PM Scott Morrison terms it 'terrorist attack'

World leaders have condemned a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 207 people and left 450 wounded on Sunday, including dozens of foreigners - with British, Dutch and American citizens believed to be among them.

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan Gogoi should set strong precedent in such cases

How exactly should the judiciary proceed from here? Ideally, the judiciary should tackle the matter head on and provide the employee all means to fight her case by ensuring that due process is followed.

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which Marvel hero will take the Iron Throne?

We don't know how Avengers: Endgame or Game of Thrones will end. So, we've been patiently — and at times over-eagerly — spending an immoderate percentage of our days looking for theories on the fandemonium that is Reddit.

Narendra Modi's perceived honesty explains why he continues to capture public imagination despite failures

The point that befuddles the media and even the Opposition is that when someone is perceived to be honest, sincere, hardworking, and is seen to be trying to make a difference in the lives of millions through schemes that bring transformative changes, then that leader enjoys a greater degree of tolerance for failure that is otherwise denied to his peers.

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conundrums about visibility

Having been perpetually watched over but never really seen for the people we might be, our queer bodies haven’t been allowed private joy. Everything that we do to, with, about our bodies is rendered as brave. These extremely personal choices are only seen as modes of gaining visibility

