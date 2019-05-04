Firstpost Editor's Picks: Rahul Gandhi's 'entitlement', factory workers fight Centre, myth of testosterone; today's must-read stories

Rahul Gandhi's recent interviews underscore his megalomania, show why he remains unfit for public office

Obviously, this wasn’t the first time Rahul Gandhi has made a case against himself in public life. What came through in the interview, however, was that the Gandhi scion has sank deeper into his dystopian reality and started believing in own delusions. This happens when a cocooned dynast — who has not been exposed to the rough and tumble of life, or has never done a real job to earn a living — is airdropped onto the top of an organisation not on merit but entitlement, and surrounds himself with sycophants who are determined to tell him only what he wants to hear.

In mineral-rich Chhattisgarh, factory employees and farmers are uniting to fight Centre's 'anti-worker' policies

Union leaders claimed that the BJP, at the insistence of industrialists, wants to bring around 44 amendments in different laws related to industry and workers. For example: Allowing women to work night shifts in the name of gender equality, hiking working hours from 8 to 10 or 12 hours in private companies. Such amendments have been blocked for the past four-and-a-half years due to protests by workers, they added.

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: Believing that testosterone is a superhuman hormone is a masculinist myth

Apart from there not being any conclusive scientific evidence on testosterone providing significant advantage in sports, it is pertinent to look at the differences in how synthetic testosterone intake (doping) and natural testosterone acts on the body. The ability of the body to process natural testosterone depends on receptor function and this has not been taken into consideration in the recent public debates around hyperandrogenism.

Gujarat govt offers to play the umpire; suggests PepsiCo India make it a party to contracts with potato farmers

Rather than risk further damage to its reputation, Pepsico India withdrew the litigation. This has been passed off as a triumph of the underdogs and a reminder to multinational corporations that however high they might be, the Indian law is above them. Ashwani Mahajan, Co-Convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the Sangh Parivar which supports economic nationalism tweeted that it was a “moral victory for farmers.”

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough characters to pull through

It is clear diverse representation is how Marvel plans to take its course ahead, but it is also clear that the seeds were planted in Endgame. Avengers: Endgame was steeped in nostalgia and a sense of deep loss, but it also ensured that we have a wide range of superheroes to rescue us from grief in the near future.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.