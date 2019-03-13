Firstpost Editor's Picks: Rahul Gandhi's attacks, RSS' image, F1 2019; today's must-read stories

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meaningful alliances, Congress' revival is at risk

The Congress, right now, is in a state of suspended animation. It seems torn between the twin impulses of ambition and reality. Its ambition of re-emerging as a national alternative to the BJP is crucial to its long-term existence but in the short term, this ambition is rubbing up against the reality of its reduced national footprint, decrepit party structure in several states and the need to strike smart alliances. The Assembly poll results towards the end of last year have compounded the problem.

Hindutva cultural training of its cadre is meant to be anti-Muslim. When one dislikes their dress code, food habits, prayer timings, governing such people with empathy becomes impossible. This is going to be a serious problem in handling Kashmir problem by any Hindutva leader. When the rulers do not like the people based on their religious moorings there is no give and take attitude left between them.

At this point, the numbers will point out the larger trend; this is exactly the reason why the IIP data of the last few months is worrying at this point. What does the numbers show? Since June, 2018 (7 percent), the IIP has been falling consistently, with the only exception being October, 2018 when the index recorded a sudden spike of 8.4 percent. In January, 2019, when the latest set of the IIP data is out, the reading was 1.7 percent.

It’s been less than a week since the show was released, and social as well as mainstream media has been flush with praise for the crew’s sharp writing and sensitive direction and the cast’s poignant portrayal of Delhi’s mega-elite, struggling middle class, and desperate lower class elbowing one another in the claustrophobic universe of Made In Heaven.

Each team has its own strengths : Renault has an enviable driver line-up while Haas is one of the two teams with driver continuity from 2018 and their controversial partnership with Ferrari. Both will be riding high on the fact that 2018 was their best result ever since they joined the grid in 2016, and at the same time, will be hungry for more.

