Firstpost Editor's Picks: Post-Balakot PR failure, Ayodhya row, unemployment crisis; today's must-read stories

Between Doka La standoff and Balakot strikes, here's how India lost the plot in its communication strategy

Pakistan’s PR victory over India post Balakot is primarily due to two concurrent reasons: The effectiveness of Pakistan’s and the dismal nature of India’s communication strategy. Add to this the fact that Pulwama occurred just ahead of the general elections in India and it became inevitable that domestic politics will play a huge part in the clash of narratives.

Why a full-blown unemployment crisis is awaiting India’s next govt; political theatrics may no longer work to hide the problem

The issue of unemployment isn’t confined to theory but is beginning to be felt on the ground. The evidence lies in continuing agrarian protests, spike in demand for rural employment guarantee schemes and even a subject of mob fury. Unemployment also leads to other social disorders. A recent Firstpost ground report said in states like Bihar, where joblessness is at multi-year high, the youth are increasingly resorting to illicit liquor trade to make money.

Ayodhya row: With mediation panel, SC has kept politicians out of dispute even as committee's view remains non-binding

Though the constituting of a Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee headed by a retired justice is a new initiative, it leaves several questions unanswered. Will the recommendations of the mediation panel be binding on the court and to all the principal parties in the court? If its proposals are not binding, then it opens a far bigger question: what purpose would this court-appointed panel achieve?

International Women's Day: Even as India's female athletes shine on world stage, standalone leagues for them are sadly few

When it comes to team-based sports, the Hockey India League and the Indian Super League have no rivals of the same stature in the women’s event. And just like the IPL, other leagues like Pro Kabaddi League and Pro Volleyball have made forays into women’s sport. While PKL held the Women’s Kabaddi Challenge for one season in 2016, the league last season held the KBD Juniors event instead of the Women’s Kabaddi Challenge, essentially abandoning the women’s kabaddi initiative.

Captain Marvel vs toxic fandom: Why Brie Larson's trail-blazing superhero will win the battle against sexist trolls

Apparently having strong women and people of colour in leading roles is somehow a blasphemous threat to the hallowed legacy of their favourite franchises. It supposedly threatens their identification and emotional relationship with their childhood-defining movies. And how dare these studios make movies that shift attention away from — and aren't exclusively for — white fanboys!

