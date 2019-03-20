Firstpost Editor's Picks: Nirav Modi's arrest, Kamal Nath-Digvijaya Singh feud, Modi's blog post on press freedom; today's must-read stories

Rumours of Kamal Nath-Digvijay Singh feud likely to be a ploy to catch BJP off-guard in Lok Sabha polls

In throwing a challenge to Digvijaya Singh, Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath may be trying to use his best bet to breach three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, particularly those which have been dominated by the BJP for the last three decades.

UK court denies bail to Nirav Modi, remands him in police custody till 29 March

Nirav Modi's arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his extradition in a money laundering case. While the Westminister Magistrates' Court adjourned hearing on the extradition case till 29 March, District Judge Marie Mallon denied bail to Modi and remanded him in custody till the next hearing.

In the blog, Narendra Modi hits out at Congress over press freedom, gives kettle room to launch a counterattack on pot

One of the biggest oversights in Narendra Modi's blog post is in the section titled 'Press and Expression'. Before getting to the contents of the section or indeed the part under the category 'Press', it's worth briefly recalling the dim view taken of the concept of 'Expression' by the ruling party and its bannermen, for want of a better word. Literature fests, art exhibitions and even cinema — there's hardly an aspect of expression that hasn't seen efforts to control and reshape it.

PNB hit by another fraud, CBI investigating alleged Rs 250-crore scam by Hanjer Group

According to top sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Punjab National Bank approached the agency against Hanjer Biotech Energies Private Limited after a forensic audit revealed that more than Rs 200 crore has been siphoned off, and the account has been declared a Non-Performing Asset.

Akshay Kumar on playing a Sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors get to play such a courageous man’

“I have had one of the best times doing the action sequences for Kesari because they were so raw. It was completely out of the world. The very premise of the film is something which swells my chest with pride and the climax where I had to fight hordes of men alone with the sword was just something else,” says Akshay Kumar about his role in the film Kesari.

