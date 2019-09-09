Firstpost Editor's Picks: Muharram restrictions in Kashmir, economic slowdown, Rafael Nadal's US Open win; today's must-read stories

Muharram restrictions in Kashmir: Police beat up, abuse journalists in Srinagar despite official curfew passes

Ever since the Centre revoked Article 370, mediapersons have faced a tough time in Kashmir. Apart from snapping internet facilities in Srinagar's Press Enclave, the authorities have also questioned some journalists over their reporting on Kashmir. "We call upon the police department to issue a circular that journalists be allowed to perform their job hassle free," a spokesperson of Women Journalists Association said after a woman journalist associated with a Chandigarh-based newspaper was attacked and "abused" by the local police deployed near Jehangir Chowk overpass.

How can Modi govt fix economy’s slowdown problem? Certainly not through online tracking of bank loan applications

It is quite understandable that the government wants to inspire confidence among investors and the common man by making a statement that it is aware of the economic situation and will do the necessary to get the economy out of the deadly course. But if that is the idea, it needed to outline solid measures not rather empty statements intended to create headlines.

Suniel Shetty on his comeback, working with Kichcha Sudeep in Pehlwaan, and son Ahan's entry into Bollywood

After a four-year hiatus, Suniel Shetty has bounced back. In his present innings, his choice is not restricted to just Hindi films as he is all set to revive his career by making a foray into the South film industry. Pehlwaan, the multilingual drama alongside Kichcha Sudeep (one of the biggest stars of the Kannada film industry), will mark his return to movies, wherein Sudeep will play a wrestler and Suniel will feature as his mentor.

US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal's drive, dynamism and perpetual quest for greatness fuel second coming as tennis' all-time great

At 33, Rafael Nadal is playing arguably some of the best tennis of his career. The leanest and fittest he has been in some time, the World No 2 has won more Grand Slams in the last decade than any of the other Big 3. Now, having won his 19th Major with an edge-of-the-seat battle against a resilient Daniil Medvedev, Nadal is only one short of Roger Federer’s all-time record — and looks primed to overtake the Swiss great. And somehow for him, it has seemed almost effortless.

Kutch's Kharai breed, the world's only swimming camels, battle the tide of an uncertain future

The Kharai camels of Kutch live with the Jat community, who have been nomadic camel herders for generations, in a beautifully symbiotic relationship. The camels and the herders form very close bonds, but now all of this is in jeopardy because of the changing landscape. Jetties are coming up rapidly along the coasts of Gujarat, completely changing the routes that the camels were familiar with. And in some cases, denying them access to mangrove islands.