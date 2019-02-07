Firstpost Editor's Picks: Mood of first-time voters, RBI's monetary policy, The Ted Bundy Tapes review; today's must-read stories

Mood of First-Time Voter: Over 30 percent in Tier 3 cities identify with conservative views

To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive of the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between 3 and 9 January. There was a total of 1,324 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs, to religion and the media.

RBI policy: Shaktikanta Das flags off RBI’s rate cut season ahead of 2019 polls

In the past, even when the RBI has signalled lower rates, this rate transmission never really happened because banks always found a way to ignore the central bank’s policy cues. That scenario may change now because the new governor has his priorities on growth very clear and may not tolerate the idea of banks ignoring the RBI cues.

Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes offer a compelling but sketchy portrait of a psychopath

The docu-series by Berlinger (known for his work on the pioneering Paradise Lost true crime trilogy) spans four episodes and as many hours. Bundy's conversations with Michaud form the primary source material, but Berlinger painstakingly retraces the details of the former's life.

Artist Pushpamala N on her diverse body of work, feminism, curating the upcoming Chennai Photo Biennale

For Bengaluru-based artist Pushpamala N, she is her own subject and has been for a couple of decades now. At 63 and amongst the veterans of the art world, Pushpamala started out as an artist during India’s first feminist movement. “My work has always been feminist, my art was born out of that first movement around the world. We read feminist texts and discussed art and film back then,” she says.

Davis Cup: Leander Paes reminisces India's famous win over Pakistan under sweltering conditions at Brabourne in 2006

The India-Pakistan rivalry is much storied in cricket and hockey but hadn't touched tennis that often. India had been much better at the game and in their five previous Davis Cup ties, Pakistan had been blanked thrice and won a match each in 1963 and 1970. But in 2006, the Pakistani team was riding a wave.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.