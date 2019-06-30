Firstpost Editor's Picks: Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', India at G20 Summit, ICC Cricket World Cup; today's must-read stories

'Mann Ki Baat': Narendra Modi speaks about Emergency in first address after re-election, lauds 'resilience of democracy'

During "Mann ki Baat", Modi talked about the Emergency, but he laid emphasis on the common people and not those who were responsible for it. It was an attempt to make people understand the “value of democracy”.

G20 Osaka Summit: India stays firm on trade, terrorism and tariff talks; PM's bonhomie with world leaders carried weight of balanced foreign policy

A delicate balancing on policy issues was evident in the warmth that seemed to pervade the Russia-India-China trilateral, where the other two seem to have concurred to New Delhi’s priority on fighting terrorism.

Rolling Thunder Revue: Martin Scorsese's Bob Dylan anti-documentary chronicles famous 1970s concert tour

Netflix's Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story feels like an antithesis of a documentary as well as a concert film because Martin Scorsese blends real and fake footage. But it not only provides concert footage but also insight into the songwriter and his troupe’s eccentricities.

India and the Indian: Inequitable majority-minority relations no longer a fringe phenomenon

This contemporary ascendance of Hindu nationalist domi­nance to establish a majoritarian state in India under Modi’s leadership of the BJP has rendered porous the associations between government and ultra-nationalist groups. In India today, a plethora of organisations and outfits disburse violence, intimidation and the enforcement of morality and majoritarian ‘standards’.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Calm and confident Imad Wasim carves own identity with match-winning knock against Afghanistan

Imad Wasim isn’t the greatest athlete, he doesn’t have the skills of modern T20 spinners nor the natural hitting ability someone of his role, in another team, might have. But through graft and determination, he has honed his game to a level that he has become a necessity for Pakistan.

