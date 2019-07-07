Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Firstpost Editor's Picks: Modi's economic vision, Karnataka political crisis, ICC Cricket World Cup; today's must-read stories

Jul 07, 2019

Narendra Modi's vision for a $5 trillion economy will see the poor play as big a role as the rich

In his second term, Modi is intent on unleashing India’s economic potential to create opportunities rather than following the beaten path of pandering to the poor through the usual rhetoric and doles.

Karnataka political crisis: Squabbling Congress-JD(S) alliance may fall prey to ‘Operation Lotus-3’ as BJP sees best chance to form govt

Karnataka’s notoriously unstable coalition government has been hanging in mid-air for far too long to not fall at some point. That flashpoint seems to be coming up pretty soon.

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman presents a wishlist for aviation industry, but offers little in terms of inputs to make it work

At the end of the day, Budget 2019 sets out a wishlist of good-to-have from the perspective of being an aviation major, but it offers little in terms of concrete inputs with respect to how will we get there.

Gulshan Devaiah on finding the Duryodhana in every character, and playing each villain differently

'I just look at it this way: I should do more of these mainstream films so that I can make them more nuanced, at least some part of them. I don't try to defy the aesthetic. I just submit to the form and push as much as I can within my boundaries,' says Gulshan Devaiah.

India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Vibrant Ravindra Jadeja gives India an extra dimension that's tough to ignore

With his performance against Sri Lanka, Jadeja has sent another reminder of his worth to the side. And he could be the one to provide the '3D' effect that the selectors and team management were desperately looking for in this World Cup.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019

