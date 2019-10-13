Firstpost Editor's Picks: Modi-Jinping summit at Chennai, healthcare woes in Maharashtra's Palghar, Vijay Sethupathi's filmography; today's must-read stories

Chennai summit: Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping avoid Kashmir, discuss trade deficit and hit right notes but it's tricky to trust Beijing

China isn't remotely as interested in cutting a deal with India as it is with the US, but New Delhi would consider it a positive outcome that both leaders have agreed on a 'new mechanism' to address the trade imbalance. Under this mechanism, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will thrash out the differences for a more equitable trading partnership

Few ambulances, overburdened doctors among hurdles tribal women of Maharashtra's Palghar face in accessing maternity care

Distance and access to the nearest health facility has always been a challenge for women in tribal hamlets. It only aggravates the problems if the family is poor and cannot afford to hire vehicles to ply long distances. The doctors and hospital staff in tribal districts are overburdened, lacking adequate human and technical resources.

Thalapathy 64, Petta, Super Deluxe: How Vijay Sethupathi escaped the 'image trap' to become a versatile actor

From a young pizza delivery boy — which announced his arrival at the box-office — to an aspiring rowdy, from a conman to a dreaded gangster, from a man pining over his love to a septuagenarian who is passionate about theater plays, and from transforming into a trans woman to an auto driver – Vijay Sethupathi’s glorious filmography scales roles of all shapes and sizes.

Delhi That Was: Photos by Raghu Rai, Madan Mahatta, Habib Rahman hold a prism to the past

Despite having been painfully magnified to reveal the country’s sore veins for decades, Delhi remains — in more ways than one — elusive, eternally mysteriously and distant from both the past and the future. An exhibition of photos from three legendary archives, titled Delhi That Was, offers a similar perspective.

In Deepa Dhanraj's 1984 film on Hyderabad riots, a record of early signs of communalism in Indian politics

Since the late 1960s, incidents of communal violence and civil unrest had begun occurring sporadically in various parts of Hyderabad. Through the 70s, this situation kept escalating and by the early 80s it became ever more frequent with the political manoeuvring of religious sentiments and the instillation of the idea of the ‘other’.