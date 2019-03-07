Firstpost Editor's Picks: MCC and elections, HBO’s Leaving Neverland, Raghuram Rajan's book; today's must-read stories

Cabinet showers sops before MCC kicks in: What govt can and can't do after poll dates are out

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect the moment the Election Commission of India announces the date of elections and stays in place till the day the polling process is completed in all parts of the country. While it lays down certain generic rules to prevent (as much as possible) our netas from getting down and dirty, it also imposes certain restrictions on the ruling party to prevent it from using the state funds and machinery for its own political ends.

BJP’s 'cow-friendly' policies have put party on backfoot among farmers in UP's Bahraich

Despite government concessions, Mandi Parishads allegedly prevent farmers from transporting their produce to other districts, and the money-lending mafia squeeze them by charging hefty amounts as interest on loans, pushing many farmers over the edge to kill themselves. But now, they find themselves face to face with a new, politically-rooted predicament — hordes of stray cattle have been invading their fields and gobbling up their crops. This has forced them to maintain a round-the-clock vigil in their fields.

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s abuse allegations

Leaving Neverland is a meticulous, harrowing four-hour watch. From director-producer-cinematographer Dan Reed and editor Jules Cornell, the two-part film takes the form of a childhood-until-now dissection of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who in recent years have come forward with their stories about Michael Jackson. They allege — convincingly, to the point that hordes of online fans casting aspersions about them ought to have their own motives questioned — that the pop sensation sexually abused them as children.

Raghuram Rajan's new book: Why it's critical to preserve communities left behind by markets, State

The book, The Third Pillar: How Markets and State Leave the Community Behind, written by former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram G Rajan is based on his paper with Luigi Zingales — Saving Capitalism from Capitalists. As the title suggests, this book talks about the third pillar which is indeed not given much importance in the global economic discourse, i.e. community. The larger issue Rajan is trying to discuss is the exclusion of community from the market. It seems that he is having some hesitation in using the term ‘exclusion’ which perhaps he feels is political.

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, highlights historian Nico Slate in book on Mahatma

In Gandhi's Search for the Perfect Diet: Eating with the World in Mind, historian Nico Slate chronicles the Mahatma’s experiments with food. A description for Slate’s book states: "Mahatma Gandhi redefined nutrition as a holistic approach to building a more just world. What he chose to eat was intimately tied to his beliefs." Slate, Professor of History at Carnegie Mellon University, traced Gandhi’s “developing food ethic” — from his years in London and South Africa, to his time in India challenging the British. In this interview, Slate speaks of how his book came to be.

