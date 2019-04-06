Firstpost Editor's Picks: LK Advani's blog, fragile peace in Muzaffarnagar, Criminal Justice review; today's must-read stories

No sympathy for LK Advani: Behind BJP veteran's bombastic blog lie sentiments that echo Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

The argument of those who accuse other Indians of being anti-national is based on this same principle. What does India first, self last mean? The idea is that there can arise a conflict between the individual’s interest and the nation’s interest or the party’s interest and the nation’s interest. And when such a conflict arises, LK Advani will put India first.

The question is: When does such a conflict arise? For the average middle class citizen, the national interest would be in fully paying income tax, or not bribing to get things done, or following the law and its rules and so on.

Travels through the Hindi belt: Fragile peace in Muzaffarnagar engendered by interdependence, unemployment

Muzaffarnagar came to a standstill for more than a year after the riots. Muzaffarnagar is one of the largest producers of sugarcane, around which its economy revolves. The crop is extremely labour-intensive. The ones who own sugarcane fields are mostly Jats. And the labourers they hire to work on their fields are landless Muslims. Riots broke down the trust between the two communities, which affected the economy of sugarcane farmers and employment of labourers.

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi rescue Hotstar's inconsistent series

Just as you begin watching Criminal Justice — an officially licensed Indian adaptation of BBC-produced series Criminal Justice (and also very similar to Riz Ahmed-led The Night Of) — the first thing that strikes you is, "how can a person like Vikrant Massey play a cab driver?" It's a superficial judgment, coming from years of stereotypical portrayals of blue-collar jobs on the Indian small screen, but the show deliberately plays on this.

Bengaluru's romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present times

Where did all these trees come from? And when? Who planted them? And why? How long will they continue to stand here, giving this Garden City its unique identity? How long before mammoth over-bridges and soulless concrete structures planned by unthinking governments swallow them? These are questions which worry Bengalureans, as they watch the custodians of the city make rash and shocking announcements about steel bridges and enormous flyovers, which will loop over the city and take away half the green canopy in the process.

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provision vs management

At the time when the IWT was signed, India was plagued by drought, and desperately needed a cheap source of food. India also wanted to conserve her forex for capital imports, so it was critical that she could pay for her food imports in rupees. The US PL480 programme seemed made to order — supplying wheat paid for in rupee terms.

Between 1954 and 1965, more than $2 billion worth of American wheat (primarily) and other agricultural commodities were shipped to India, which the nascent nation paid for in its local currency.

