Firstpost Editors' Picks: LK Advani-led Hindu nationalism in 80s, NaMo TV, Pro Kabaddi League; today's must-read stories

LK Advani led BJP's Hindu nationalism movement in 80s,90s; espousing diversity today won't erase his past

The climax of the onslaught on Muslims was Advani's rath yatra in 1990, aimed at building a Hindu vote bank to counter then prime minister VP Singh's implementation of the Mandal Commission Report, which granted reservation to Other Backward Classes. Amid inflammatory speeches and displays of weapons and blood, Advani spoke of the need to "restore national honour" by demolishing the Babri Masjid, a "symbol of slavery", and building a Ram Temple in its place. Unsurprisingly, the yatra left a trail of riots in its wake.

Is NaMo TV legal? First, ask if it's a news channel or advertisement and what grey areas it inhabits

A prima facie perusal of NaMo TV and the content that it displays (Narendra Modi’s speeches and rallies) present two important questions of legal compliance, the answers to which should (ideally) determine the future of this channel: first, does NaMo TV comply with the requirements under broadcasting law?; second, does NaMo TV comply with the requirements under election law? Importantly, if the answer to either question is in the negative, then the channel must cease to operate with immediate effect.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions: Restraint set to prevail despite increased purse after last year's big splash

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 franchises have been offered Rs 40 lakh more in their purse than last year. However, the franchise owners must be smarting after spending Rs 45.93 crore in total to purchase 181 players last season. Most of the big-money purchases flopped last season and the best purchases came as a result of good scouting and teams that appeared to have done badly in the auctions, like Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba. So instead of splurging big bucks for the established stars, expect intriguing bidding wars for relatively unknown names.

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of higher flood sources

The Atal Setu was inaugurated recently with much fanfare and was declared to be the culmination of a plan to improve connectivity in north-eastern Bihar and bring much needed economic activity to the region. Local residents, however, are afraid it will do the opposite because it has raised the risk of higher flood surges. People living in villages immediately downstream of Atal Setu are the most scared, since they can foresee the capricious Kosi river flooding their farms and homes after every heavy monsoon.

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from TV to Bollywood has gone so far

After making a splash with her work on television with supernatural shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin and then marking her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold, Mouni Roy will be seen in a negative avatar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra. She will also be seen in pivotal roles with powerhouse of talents like Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Made In China and Bole Chudiyan respectively

