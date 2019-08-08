Firstpost Editor's Picks: Kashmir after Article 370, RBI's repo rate cut, Vikram Saini's asinine comments; today's must-read stories

Kashmir after Article 370: Communication blackout, troops buildup leaves citizens anxious, fearful and restless

Following restrictions on movement and a communications blackout for a third consecutive day in the Kashmir Valley, people are frustrated and struggling to get information. A heavy deployment of government forces on the ground has not only triggered panic and chaos, but made them feel like they're living in jail.

BJP MLA Vikram Saini must not be allowed to get away with asinine comments on marrying 'fair Kashmiri women'

It is scary that people like Saini have political authority. Not only does his remark belittle the majority of Indians, who are dark skinned and non-Kashmiri, but it also underscores his dirty mindset and his complete lack of respect for women.

If you think RBI’s 35 bps surprise rate cut is big bonanza for common man, the joke is on you; here’s why

The reduction in 35 bps in the RBI rate does not give much reason to rejoice for individual borrowers. They will have a reason only if banks reduce their lending rates by a much bigger margin translating the full benefit of the RBI rate cut to the common man.

In UP and Bihar, a social venture involving electric rickshaws is providing eco-friendly livelihoods

Varanasi-based social venture SMV Green Solutions, provides a safe and affordable transport alternative for last-mile mobility, or the last leg in a passenger’s journey, usually delivered by buses and auto-rickshaws.

Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen selection fiasco: India need better sports culture to avoid elite athletes' sense of entitlement

Why does a sense of entitlement creep into the mindset of some elite athletes? This has its roots in how the Indian society, hungry for success at the international level, responds to sporting achievement.