Firstpost Editor's Picks: Infighting among militant groups, Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', Article 15; today's must-read stories

In chilling warning to LeT, HM in Kashmir, Islamic State affiliate warns it 'will feel no weakness in slaying these enemies of Islam'

The infighting between militant groups has left the entire Valley in shock. Every day, particularly in the restive southern Kashmir, militants are raiding each other’s locations, according to Telegram channels of the warring groups.

Mann Ki Baat: Narendra Modi invokes Indira's Emergency of 1975 to underscore his own devotion for Constitution of India

For Modi, June 1975 conjures up memories of a phase in his life when he had to go underground, running all over the country under assumed identities and organising social protests against an oppressive regime.

Article 15's Good Brahmin-Bad Brahmin schtick isn't a patch on Fandry's deft handling of caste

Much of the acclaim surrounding Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 centres on the film having ‘caste’ as its central theme — a subject only infrequently dealt with in mainstream cinema. However, the form and location from which its story is told is hardly new. In fact, it’s more of the same-old.

Reading Gerald Durrell: How a boy on an idyllic Greek island inspired generations of nature-lovers, readers

I marvelled at Gerry’s attention to detail as he discovered and analysed countless insects and birds. And his clear-eyed understanding of the innate violence in nature — the knowledge that there would always be random suffering and cruelty, writes Jai Arjun Singh in his column My Bookshelves.

As Bhima Koregaon case accused await bail hearings, families decry dehumanising jail conditions

Among relatives waiting to meet prisoners at the Pune Sessions Court recently was Tushar Kanti, husband of Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, one of those in prison.

