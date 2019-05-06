Firstpost Editor's Picks: Delhi liberals' hypocrisy, Game of Thrones, Modi govt's reluctance; today's must-read stories

Hypocrisy of Delhi liberals: Afraid they'll split anti-BJP votes, the lot is obsessed with gauging if AAP or Congress is best

Delhi’s liberals do not need a slice of power, networked as they are into the city’s elite structure. But what they hanker after is to shape India and Delhi’s politics according to their imagination. It is, therefore, surprising that Delhi’s liberals should not take into consideration AAP candidate Atishi’s contribution in restructuring the government schooling system, but obsess over whether her Congress rival, Arvinder Singh Lovely, is better placed to defeat the BJP.

India's reluctance to play greater role in Afghanistan shows Modi govt unwilling to shed Nehruvian foreign policy just yet

India's continued reluctance to participate in the stabilisation of Afghanistan by scaling up bilateral military cooperation can also be explained by the sustained influence of the Nehruvian strategic culture in Indian foreign policy bureaucracy that privileges non-alignment and non-intervention, unless vital security stakes are at stake. This is somewhat peculiar because the Modi government left nobody in doubt that it wanted to eliminate Nehruvian influences completely and replace them with the masculine Hindutva ideology fixated on a strong sense of national identity and national security.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 review: The Last of the Starks shows the living are a greater threat than the dead ever were

What 'The Last War' establishes particularly well, is that the Night King — for all his near-invincibility — doesn't have half Cersei Lannister's stature as a villain. The dead, it turns out, weren't the biggest threat after all; it was the living who had to be feared all along. With only two more episodes to go before our watch ends, the game of thrones has finally reached its last act. And what a last act it promises to be.

Eight indicators tell us what is going wrong in Indian economy right now and why bad days await next government

Multiple pointers are indicating the persistence of an economic slowdown in Asia’s third-largest economy. And these are too serious ones to ignore to get back the economy back on the high growth path and ensure that fruits of economic growth reach the common man. Brokerages have begun using strong words to warn a serious demand slowdown in consumer segments. For instance, in a research note dated 4 May, Kotak Institutional Equities talked about a ‘sharp, sudden deterioration in short-term demand narrative.’

Spanish MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo becomes youngest-ever polesitter, Marc Marquez masterclass and other talking points

On Sunday, Marquez was in top form. He set the pace during the morning warm-up session, despite a fall and continued mechanical problems with his bike. This led everyone to worry about the reliability of the Honda bike and whether that was the weakest link in Marquez's quest for victory at Jerez. Marquez seemed to carry that momentum from morning’s warm-up session into the race, as he grabbed the lead of the race straight into Turn 1. From then on, he was gradually able to extend his advantage and shake of the rest of the field, all the way to the chequered flag.

