Firstpost Editor's Picks: Daily wagers vouch for Modi, Sangakkara returns smiles to Lanka, Jet bailout; today's must-read stories

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Lucknow, daily wage earners vouch for Narendra Modi, feel Rahul Gandhi hasn't arrived yet

It is clear Rahul Gandhi and Congress are not very popular among the labourers at the junction. “He is improving,” says Rahul Rastogi. “He speaks better than what he used to. But he is not there yet.” Interestingly, the workers that revere Modi and do not find Rahul Gandhi impressive, hate hearing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “It is like listening to a broken record,” says a worker, requesting not to mention his name. He jokingly adds, “We should demand more money to sit through his ramblings. The only thing he can speak about is Hindu-Muslim. Most of us attend his rally drunk. It helps.”

Lok Sabha election: Congress' inability to adapt to the times means AAP will be BJP's main opponent in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's refusal to succumb to the pressure exerted on him by the Modi government has enabled him to play the outsider, even though he is the insider now. This image has been further bolstered amidst the hurly-burly of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, largely because of the candidates that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have fielded in Delhi's seven constituencies — they are infinitely wealthier than the AAP candidates.

Kumar Sangakkara's appointment as first non-British president of MCC has brought smiles back to Sri Lanka

Kumar Sangakkara wasn't the most talented Sri Lankan cricketer. Both Mahela Jayawardene and him were born in the same year — 1977. When Mahela was playing under-15 cricket, people had little doubt that he would go on to represent the country one day. Sangakkara was a late bloomer. He was perhaps better known for tennis than cricket at school. He was lucky that after the 1999 World Cup debacle, Sri Lankan cricket was looking for new talents and he got a chance — probably more for his mental toughness than his cricketing skills. But, Sangakkara never looked back once the opportunity came his way.

Jet Airways employees’ bailout offer: No harm in trying because buyer apathy in any case stares at banks

For employees to offer their future labour as present capital is bound to elicit derision. How will the claims of creditors of Jet Airways with SBI-led banks' consortium itself being owed Rs 9,000 crore be settled? Can the creditors be comforted by woolly notions and sentimentalities bordering on the unworkable? Rs 3,000 crore to be brought in by undisclosed investors would barely scratch the surface of the problem.

Avengers: Endgame — Why Hulk's new and improved avatar in Marvel's Infinity saga finale is a winner

The new and improved Hulk even uses charm and logic to get The Ancient One to part with her Time Stone. And, he is funny to boot. There’s no evidence of an inner rage, and he looks calm, taking in Mark Ruffalo’s rugged good looks. He’s still green, but a paler shade of, making him closer to human than he was before. There’s a moment in the film when a couple of kids approach him at a diner asking him for a selfie, and he obliges with a smile and a dab, going “Hulk dabs! Hulk dabs!” How do you not love this overgrown, gamma-fied softie?!

