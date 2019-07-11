Firstpost Editor's Picks: Congress' 'save democracy' protest, India's ICC World Cup defeat, Super 30 review; today's must-read stories

Congress embarks on 'save democracy' protest over crises in Karnataka, Goa, but spate of resignations continues

A month and a half after the Lok Sabha election results, the Congress' idea of capturing the imagination of the country was to hold a "save democracy" protest in the Parliament House premises. Thursday was not the first time that the Congress held a "save democracy" protest, whether inside the Parliament premises or outside. Unfortunately for the party, it failed to impress even some of its own leaders, as several of them have jumped ship to the BJP in recent times.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India's campaign ends with dashed dreams and promises of new dawn

Being Virat Kohli must not be easy; at least for now. For someone who has been in unreal form for the past five years, five consecutive losses in the knockout stages of ICC events is a bitter pill to swallow. It must be hard for him to repeat the "better team won" cliche. The "better team" on the days that matter, since 2014, has been Sri Lanka (World T20 final, 2014), Australia (ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final, 2015), West Indies (World T20 semi-final, 2016), Pakistan (Champions Trophy final, 2017), and now New Zealand. Not India.

Super 30 movie review: Hrithik's uneven acting, patchy storytelling and a narrow take on caste dilute a gutsy theme

Hrithik Roshan is a gorgeous looking man, but he has always needed a firm directorial hand to guide him. His Dad Rakesh Roshan, Khalid Mohamed (Fiza), Karan Johar (K3G), Ashutosh Gowariker (Jodhaa Akbar) and Zoya Akhtar (Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) have brought out the very best in him. Vikas Bahl has not.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget is high on ambition but low on details; how will the big numbers be achieved?

The most noticeable characteristic of the Union Budget 2019-20 is that it is high on ambition, but low on detail about how those ambitions are going to be realised. It is a very big picture in approach; when you began to look more closely, things get fuzzy. It’s a story of some very big numbers.

Esplanade Mansion: As 155-year-old Mumbai landmark faces its end, a look at its past, present and future

Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda locality is flanked by several iconic buildings, but even among such stately facades as the National Gallery of Modern Art, Jehangir Art Gallery and Bombay High Court, Esplanade Mansion holds its own. This is strange because Esplanade Mansion has been — for many years now — decrepit, its dilapidated appearance in stark contrast to the better-maintained heritage structures around it. And yet, the eye is drawn to it.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.