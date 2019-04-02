Firstpost Editor's Picks: Congress manifesto, Joe Russo interview, Anand-Carlsen rivalry; today's must-read stories

Congress manifesto makes right noises, but Rahul's NYAY will be party's headache

The Congress, as expected, has picked up the most relevant economic talk points to frame its 2019 poll manifesto — unemployment, agriculture crisis and poverty alleviation. Of all the promises, Rahul Gandhi's much-hyped Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) stands out. Already, this scheme is the biggest discussion point in political forums, particularly with respect to the feasibility and relevance of the idea. Rahul wants to give the poorest 20 percent of India a minimum income of Rs 72,000 annually and believes this free cash transfer will eradicate poverty in this segment. The loan waiver carrot has become too old fashioned and minimum income seems to be the new populist card. Understandably, that idea dominates the manifesto.

Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karnataka farmers lament rising debts, rusting factories

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency has 16.90 lakh voters, of which around 85 percent are farmers, according to the figures with Mandya Zilla Panchayat. According to rough estimates from the agriculture and horticulture department, it can be said that the majority of the electorate in Mandya are linked — directly or indirectly — with sugar mills in the region. Initiating measures to revive the government-owned Mysugar and other cooperative mills and clearing dues were major poll promises made by political parties during 2013, 2014 and 2018 elections.

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo speaks on Stan Lee's final cameo, and Reddit theories

Director Joe Russo is fascinated by the extent to which Marvel buffs read into their films. The theories about Infinity War and Endgame on Reddit have opened endless possibilities about how Thanos may be defeated in Endgame. "I don't know if I have a favourite one but the most ridiculous one is Ant-Man going really small, entering Thanos through his butt and then becoming very big to kill Thanos. But it's great to read these theories to engage with the fans and just to know what they're thinking. I appreciate the passion behind those theories." However, out of all the theories he has read, he confesses none comes even close to Endgame. "But I haven't read all the theories out there. So you never know."

Shamkir Chess 2019: How Viswanathan Anand-Magnus Carlsen rivalry became lopsided to favour the Norwegian

Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world chess champion, and India’s Viswanathan Anand, his immediate predecessor, met over the board once again to script another chapter in their 14-year-old rivalry on Monday afternoon. Since that World Championship match in Russia, Anand hasn’t been entirely dominated by Carlsen, managing one win against him at the 2015 Norway Chess event in Stavanger, but with Monday’s result the ratio of wins to losses is becoming decidedly lopsided, at least in classical games (3:1 in favour of Carlsen).

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's fish fresh

Days begin very early at the far end of Mumbai’s Sassoon Docks. Here, the air is a strange mix of hot and cool, and wherever you look, you will see ice – long slabs of ice, crushed crystals of ice, small blocks of ice — melting in the morning sun. Far from the madding crowd of the fish market, is a quieter ice industry, which ensures the fish that reaches Mumbai’s homes and restaurants remains fresh. Documentary filmmaker Niyantha Shekar found that this mini-industry, which runs for close to 17 hours every day, is fuelled by the work of men from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, who turn slabs of ice into a form that can be used to store fish. Their labour has a repetitive, almost rhythmic nature, and this is translated into the visuals of Niyantha’s short film, Baraf, which documents what a day in their life is like.

