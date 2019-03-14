Firstpost Editor's Picks: Congress losing strategic assets, China protects Masood Azhar, queer narratives in Made in Heaven; today's must-read stories

Congress will lose more strategic assets to BJP if it doesn't finalise state-wide alliances, mount aggressive response

Opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav understood how to take the fight to the BJP camp early and tried to get a head-start, but the Congress has been foolish. It’s still unrealistic, hasn’t been able to overrule its egoistic local leaders in places such as Delhi, and hasn’t been able to think beyond the Prime Ministerial fantasy of Rahul Gandhi. While in Assam it has to gain the lost ground quickly, in Uttar Pradesh it may have to even get out of the way of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kings and a dacoit offers clue on how to fix him

China is afraid that, if rubbed the wrong way, the JeM mastermind can foment trouble in its Xinjiang province where Uighur Muslims have been on the warpath for some time. China has brutally killed thousands of these Muslims and tossed lakhs of them into jails with inhuman conditions to bring the situation under control, but Azhar has the potential for sparking trouble if he is not kept happy.

As China watchers point out, Xi is also wary that JeM's terror gangs can jeopardise the $60-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portrayal of queer narratives

For a character to shine in such a giant crowd is commendable, especially since there hasn’t been such an all-encompassing cast since Game Of Thrones. So how does his queer representation appeal to the mehendi-wearing, Marlboro-smoking queer man in me?

Because he could be anybody. He could be your brother. Your friend. That popular kid from school. The class bully. The owner of your favourite jazz bar. For all we know, he could even be your wedding planner. And Karan Mehra is all of them.

RBI to inject $5 bn into system: Move adds to the armoury of central bank, but will it ease liquidity constraints?

The announcement made last evening on banks selling forex of up to $5 billion in a swap exercise is novel as this involves banks selling their forex holdings at the FBIL rate (reference rate) on the date of the auction after bidding successfully for the premium to be paid. After three years it would be bought back at this cost with the premium being paid separately. Hence theoretically if the exchange rate is Rs 69.50 on the day of the auction and the premium that is accepted in the bidding process is say Rs 3, then after three years, the bank pays Rs 69.50 and gets the dollars back while the premium is paid separately to the RBI.

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matters bodes well for challenge on two fronts

Liverpool’s unedifying away form in the Champions League boosted Bayern’s prospects. The Reds had lost all three games on the road in the group stage while looking a pale shadow of their coruscating self that had blitzed through the competition last season. But in keeping with the running theme in Champions League, recent form was deceptive.

