Firstpost Editor's Picks: Abhinandan's return, Pakistan's lie on JeM and Sonchiriya movie review; today's must-read stories

Returning Abhinandan unlikely to help Pakistan; using F-16s against India, Pulwama attack dossier will add to its troubles

Imran Khan’s decision to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, welcomed by media on both sides, could have been a huge diplomatic advantage for Pakistan. That advantage was squandered away when Imran, in his address to a joint session of the Pakistan Parliament, chose to wax eloquent on Kashmir advising Indians to ponder on the 'aazadi' sentiment there.

Property records nail Pakistani lie on Jaish-e-Mohammed HQ in Bahawalpur, finds Firstpost investigation

Property records of a sprawling seminary said to be the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, a claim denied by Pakistan in recent days, does indeed belong to the internationally proscribed terrorist group, an investigation by Firstpost has found.

Sonchiriya movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and a band of fine artistes deliver aching, desolate beauty

Sonchiriya, which is written by Chaubey and Sudip Sharma, rarely misses a step. Like Chaubey's three previous directorial ventures — Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab — it is rooted in the soil from which it emerges.

All England Championships: Revisiting Pullela Gopichand’s unexpected 2001 triumph which sparked Indian badminton's rise

Between 1997 and 2001, Pullela Gopichand concentrated all his energies on singles, and cut out doubles from his regimen. After winning the national singles title for the fifth time in 2000-01, he was ready to conquer the world.

Burying the massacred: In the shade of Kalandari

If you were to hear the testimonies of those who survived the “dhamaal” of 2002, especially the survivors from Gulbarg Society and Naroda Patiya, ‘Kalandari Kabristan’ will be an oft-named place, because it is here that they buried their dead.

