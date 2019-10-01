Firstpost Editor's Picks: Aaditya Thackeray to contest Assembly polls, Modi govt's entrepreneurship push, Vaani Kapoor on 'War'; today's must read stories

Youth first: Aaditya Thackeray contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls reflects tectonic shift in Shiv Sena's strategy

Twenty-nine-year-old Aaditya Thackeray will be the youngest and the first Thackeray in the family to take a plunge into electoral politics, a move that is likely to alter the political landscape of the state, experts feel.

Narendra Modi govt adds 27 lakh young entrepreneurs to economy, releases Rs 85,000 cr to boost start-ups

Since April 2019, the government has disbursed money to 1.65 crore individuals in micro-enterprises sector, which includes 1.9 crore women entrepreneurs, constituting more than 67 percent of new business networks.

The problem is not how Greta Thunberg looks, but how we view young women

Greta came to our laptops, phones and TV screens without make up, without formal dressing-up, or hairstyling. She came with pain in her eyes, and anger, and words that seared. Was it enough?

Vaani Kapoor on collaborating with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in War: Not insecure about working with two great actors

Vaani Kapoor, who returns to celluloid post a three-year hiatus with Bang Bang-fame Siddharth Anand-helmed action thriller, stars in the first-ever film to unite the two actors. However, Vaani does not seem to mind the heroes taking the centre-stage.

Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: All you need to know about India's five debutantes ahead of marquee event

The latest edition of Women's World Boxing Championships will take place in Russia's Ulan-Ude from 3-13 October. India's challenge will be led by six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, who will be fighting in the 51kg category.