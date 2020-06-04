Fired and out of money, Assamese man who travelled to Bangalore attempts suicide

Om Bahadur Chetry, 28, was found lying on the street on 10 May, seriously injured. His friends say that he tried to commit suicide by jumping off the 3rd floor of a building.

Om travelled to Bangalore from Assam in search of a job in February. During the journey, Om met Rahul Sharma, who had also moved to Bangalore for work. After listening to Om’s predicament, Rahul helped him in his time of need.

He arranged for Om to work as a security guard. However, just a month after, as the lockdown hit the country, Om was fired.

He lost his job, and his shelter, which was the security guards' room. Om’s friends say that since, Om has been in depression.

After the tragic incident, Rahul has been taking care of his friend, who is now hospitalised. Rahul has been asked to pay the hospital bill, which has now crossed Rs 5 Lakhs.

Om, his 2 brothers and parents back in Assam, don’t have much to live on and struggle to make ends meet. "If they eat in the morning, they have to think twice before eating at night,” says Rahul.

Not knowing how else to arrange for money, Rahul posted a few posts on Facebook and raised some money to help Om out. But the bills continue to pile up for Rahul as his friend battles for life.

Video Reported by Niki, Shot by Sreemith, Edited by Sreemith and Akshay.

