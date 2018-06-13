You are here:
Fire in Mumbai high-rise: Blaze doused after five hours; no casualties reported, says fire department

India FP Staff Jun 13, 2018 22:22:52 IST

A major blaze that broke out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi on Wednesday afternoon has been doused after five hours, officials from the fire department said.

The blaze at Beaumonde Towers. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas

More than 90 residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. The blaze reportedly broke out on the 33rd floor of the B-wing of the building.

The fire, which broke out around 2.15 pm was initially categorised as a level-II blaze but was soon reclassified to a level-III.

At least ten fire engines, two quick response vans, five water tankers, two hydraulic platforms and an ambulance rushed to the spot.

The Mumbai Police, responding to alert citizens on social media, tweeted:

Initially, B-wing residents did not realise there was a fire. They were alerted by the panicked cries of the residents of C-wing.  All residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The building's security personnel helped the residents evacuate while the fire department was called. The guards knocked on every door during the evacuation and led the residents down by the stairwell.

The fire, which was initially confined to the 32nd and 33rd floor, later spread to the left of the tower. The hydraulic systems used to douse the fire, even with the help of ladders and extensions, could reportedly only reach the 28th floor. Firefighters struggled to control the blaze as flames could be seen in the top-left corner at the back of the building.

Dilip Yadav, a municipality volunteer, claimed this was the third time the building caught fire. Two fires broke out in the building during its construction, he alleged.

Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale told Firstpost the department doesn't have the estimate of how tall the building is. He said the keys of both the floors have just reached the firefighters, after which they will try and access the two floors.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 22:22 PM

