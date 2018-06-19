Fire in hotels in Lucknow's Charbagh area kills two, critically injures four; officials say short circuit may have caused blaze

A major fire broke out at a hotel in Lucknow's Charbagh area early on Tuesday. The fire, which broke out at SSJ International Hotel, spread to several floors of the adjacent Hotel Viraat International, located near the Lucknow Railway Station.

"Two people have died, and four to five others have been admitted to a hospital with severe burn injuries," said Superintendent of Police (Lucknow West) Vikas Chand Tripathi. The police fear that the toll might rise.

Officials are carrying out a search operation on the first floor of SSJ International Hotel. The police said the cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet, and an investigation is underway, reported ANI. Firefighters said the blaze appears to have started from the basement.

Around 35 to 40 people were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out, the police said, adding that most of the guests were evacuated safely. All the rooms have been checked thoroughly, fire department officials told NDTV. A preliminary inquiry indicates that a short circuit may have caused the fire, and although the facade of the hotel has been badly damaged, the rooms were not affected.

