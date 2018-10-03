Fire breaks out in pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital: 250 patients evacuated, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital's pharmacy department on Wednesday morning. At least, ten fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far, Kolkata Police said. Preliminary investigation could not locate the cause of the fire, CNN-News18 reported.

At least 250 patients were evacuated and were declared safe, ANI reported. Patients, who required immediate urgent care, were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances, while others have been kept on the floor of the hospital premises, NDTV reported.

The Indian Express reported that the fire broke out in the pharmacy department at 7.58 am. Smoke engulfed the building and the patients reportedly jumped out of windows to save themselves. While some are being moved to different blocks of the hospital, others could be seen lying on the floor.