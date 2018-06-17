Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; kills one woman, injures another

Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman died of smoke inhalation caused by a fire that broke out on Saturday in a residential building in suburban Borivali, a BMC disaster control official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Shimpoli Road in Borivali West, the official added. The woman, identified as Jaya Gharasia, died due to smoke inhalation, the official said.

Another woman, Laxmi Arola, 35, suffered serious injuries in the fire and is currently undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, the official said.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out at 34-storey Mumbai high-rise, Beau Monde Towers, where Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has a flat.

The incident had has exposed shortcomings of firefighting equipment in the city.

It has also brought to fore the manner in which permission is given to allow construction of skyscrapers without checking if firefighting equipment could reach such heights.