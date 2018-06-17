You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; kills one woman, injures another

India Press Trust of India Jun 17, 2018 12:19:10 IST

Mumbai:  A 55-year-old woman died of smoke inhalation caused by a fire that broke out on Saturday in a residential building in suburban Borivali, a BMC disaster control official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Shimpoli Road in Borivali West, the official added. The woman, identified as Jaya Gharasia, died due to smoke inhalation, the official said.

Another woman, Laxmi Arola, 35, suffered serious injuries in the fire and is currently undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, the official said.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out at 34-storey Mumbai high-rise, Beau Monde Towers, where Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has a flat.

The incident had has exposed shortcomings of firefighting equipment in the city.
It has also brought to fore the manner in which permission is given to allow construction of skyscrapers without checking if firefighting equipment could reach such heights.


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 12:19 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See

No Live Matches




Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores